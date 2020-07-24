Sushant Singh Rajput’s loss is still fresh in the minds of his fans and admirers. Today, his last film Dil Bechara has released on Disney+Hotstar. He stars alongside Sanjana Sanghi in this romantic drama. SSR had a great fan following, and it’s an emotional day for all.

Everyone knows Sushant started his acting career on television. His first show as the main lead was Pavitra Rishta in which he starred alongside Ankita Lokhande. Everyone loved his character Manav and his chemistry with Archana made the show superhit. After working on Pavitra Rishta for a few years, he decided to fulfil his dreams of being a part of Bollywood films. And guess what? He achieved that.

In 2013, Sushant Singh Rajput won hearts with his debut film, Kai Po Che. Since then, he has given fantastic performances in films like PK, Byomkesh Bakshy, Shudh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and many others. But no one thought Dil Bechara would be his last film. Today, Ankita Lokhande took to her Twitter page and shared a heartwarming tribute to SSR.

She shared a small promo video of Sushant’s Dil Bechara and in simple and sweet words, acknowledged his successful journey. Ankita Lokhande wrote, “From #pavitrarishta to #dilbechara

One last time !!!”

Check out the tweet below:

It is indeed a beautiful and well-deserving tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Talking about Dil Bechara, it marks Mukesh Chhabra’s debut as a director. The audience needs no subscription to watch Sushant and Sanjana’s romantic saga.

