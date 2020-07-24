Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla & Neha Sharma's Chemistry From 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' Sets Internet Ablaze, Fans Trend #DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha
Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla & Neha Sharma’s Chemistry From ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ Sets Internet Ablaze, Fans Trend #DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha (Photo Credit – Instagram / Siddharth Shukla )

#DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha: Television actor Siddharth Shukla is on a roll in his career post winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 early this year. The telly heartthrob went on to become a household name with his stint in Bigg Boss and after winning the show hosted by Salman Khan early this year. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor has been trending all across following his upcoming song with the gorgeous actress Neha Sharma.

The song featuring Siddharth Shukla and Neha Sharma has been titled ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya‘. Post releasing the first look from the song, the Bigg Boss 13 winner released the second poster featuring himself and Neha. Along with the poster, the TV actor also unveiled the release date of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’.

Siddharth Shukla-Neha Sharma’s Dil Ko Karaar Aaya will be releasing on 31st July on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha at 11 am.

The very announcement by Siddharth had fans go berserk with excitement, as they took to Twitter to trend #DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha and also praised the sizzling chemistry between the duo which is visible in the posters.

The romantic musical track Dil Ko Karaara Aaya is been crooned by Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar. Music is been composed by Rajat Nagpal. The music video is been helmed by Sneha Shetty Kohli.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out