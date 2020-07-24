Bigg Boss 13 Winner Siddharth Shukla & Neha Sharma's Chemistry From 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' Sets Internet Ablaze, Fans Trend #DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha

#DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha: Television actor Siddharth Shukla is on a roll in his career post winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 early this year. The telly heartthrob went on to become a household name with his stint in Bigg Boss and after winning the show hosted by Salman Khan early this year. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor has been trending all across following his upcoming song with the gorgeous actress Neha Sharma.

The song featuring Siddharth Shukla and Neha Sharma has been titled ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya‘. Post releasing the first look from the song, the Bigg Boss 13 winner released the second poster featuring himself and Neha. Along with the poster, the TV actor also unveiled the release date of ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’.

Siddharth Shukla-Neha Sharma’s Dil Ko Karaar Aaya will be releasing on 31st July on the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Adha at 11 am.

The very announcement by Siddharth had fans go berserk with excitement, as they took to Twitter to trend #DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha and also praised the sizzling chemistry between the duo which is visible in the posters.

#DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha releasing on 31st July. So excited to see this amazing chemistry. 😍 pic.twitter.com/fRwwRhjLOW — Alpha Wolf⚡ (@coolfunnyninja) July 24, 2020

Let's welcome hot romantic onscreen couple Sid & Neha #DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha — Binti ♡ SidRa (@BintiArohi) July 24, 2020

This is going to be a super hit blockbuster video

The whole team of #DilKoKaraarAaya is just awesome

Praying for the success of the MV

Love u Siddi boy.#DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha@sidharth_shukla @Officialneha pic.twitter.com/Xn3qh9Sjn7 — Priya❤️Sid (#DilKoKaraarAaya) (@PriyaSan8) July 24, 2020

#DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha releasing on 31 July and this music will break all records, we have to fully support our king on that day. All the best @sidharth_shukla ❤️ @Officialneha #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/IS9XUk2HPz — Alpha Wolf⚡ (@coolfunnyninja) July 24, 2020

Only Sid Matters to me!

I love and support #SidharthShukla and hype all this projects and costars if his/her fandom "never abused Sid and #SidHearts" i will support!

I dont ship personal relations or any kind of delusion!

New projects new costars!! 🤟#DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha — Prem (SidHearts🖤) (@PremSha23719235) July 24, 2020

Hey @sidharth_shukla

& @Officialneha we never find words to describe u too the heart ours that love u too want to see you the best of u. We believe that everything happens for a reason we will support the MV Love in air the happiness that I we need#DilKoKaraarAayaWithSidNeha pic.twitter.com/bTziGLl9jx — 𝕍𝕚𝕘𝕚𝕝𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕖 (@SuryaEdwardSta1) July 24, 2020

The romantic musical track Dil Ko Karaara Aaya is been crooned by Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar. Music is been composed by Rajat Nagpal. The music video is been helmed by Sneha Shetty Kohli.

