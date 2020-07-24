Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Tripathi Remember 'Masaan' On Its 5th Anniversary

Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi starred together in Masaan. The film released on this day five years ago.

The Neeraj Ghaywan directed drama won several awards internationally, and brought a couple of rising talents to the limelight, that is, Vicky Kaushal and Shweta Tripathi. The film also featured Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra.

On Friday, Vicky shared a series of stills from the film on Instagram to mark five years of its release.

Shweta, who played an integral role in the film as Shaalu, also took to Instagram and shared how special the film has been in her life.

“This day. 5 years back. One of the most important things for an actor is that first Friday, when the world sees them on the BIG screen for the first time. And I really couldn’t have asked for a better one. The team, the story, the characters, the place, the music.. all of it so, soooo special and close to our hearts. We were in Benaras for the premiere. The city where where it all began. Khud ka hair and make-up karke, muskuraatey hue aur tummy mein bahut saari butterfly ko lekar pahuch gaye thee hum apni film sabke saath dekhne. Thank you for the love, the poetry and the baarish. Thank you for making us your Devi, Deepak aur Shaalu,” Shweta wrote.

“Masaan” was screened in Un Certain Regard section at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival, where it won two awards.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!