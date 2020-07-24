Dil Bechara Duration OUT! It’ll Make Your Wait Tougher For The Sushant Singh Rajput & Sanjana Sanghi Starrer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara is all set to hit the web world today and the excitement of his fans is as its peak. Ever since the film’s first look and the trailer got released, it has trended almost every day.

Now before the film starts streaming on Disney + Hotstar, here’s an update for all of you who are waiting for the film. It has been learnt that the approved run time of Dil Bechara is 1 hour 41 minutes and 30 seconds which means 101 minutes and 30 seconds.

While that means, the film’s screenplay should be to the point and engaging, fans can also watch it twice or thrice.

Dil Bechara is the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on June 14 giving the industry and fans a huge shock. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi in lead and is the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Dil Bechara will also have a cameo from Saif Ali Khan and talking about the same exclusively with Koimoi, Mukesh Chhabra said that like everyone else, Saif too immediately came on-board for the film. When asked about the 49-year-old actor’s character, the director said, “Right now, we are not revealing anything about Saif, in any trailer, any promo. It’s a surprise! Just wait and watch.”

Dil Bechara is the official remake of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars and will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar today from 7:30 PM IST.

