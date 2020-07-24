Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was very fond of his dog, Fudge, and after his death many of his fans were wondering what happened to the pet.

Fudge is in good care, living with the late actor’s family in Patna.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture of Fudge with their father, KK Singh, on her verified Instagram account. She captioned the snapshot: “Dad with Fudge.”



Numerous old videos have been doing the rounds on the internet where Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen playing and dancing with Fudge.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s final release, “Dil Bechara” premieres on Friday on Disney+Hotstar at 7:30 p.m. The film is an official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama “The Fault In Our Stars”, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.

Dil Bechara has actress Sanjana Sanghi in lead role opposite Ssuahnt Singh Rajput. So far the music from the film composed by musical genius A R Rahman has been very well received by the audience.

Dil Bechara is been helmed by Mukesh Chhabra.

