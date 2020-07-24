Here’s How Tiger Shroff Is Keeping His Fitness Game High During Lockdown

Tiger Shroff is the youngest action-star, a thrill-seeking fitness and action lover who likes to climb high things and race fast. By all accounts, he is a charismatic star who also goes out of his way to be nice to fans. Tiger keeps his body in top form so that he can do his own stunts in superhit movies like Baaghi, Heropanti etc.

Even during this lockdown, Tiger is making sure to maintain the stamina and is keeping his fitness game high. He has engaged himself in various forms of workouts to stay fit. Amongst the many workouts that the actor loves, his training keeps things classic with cardio such as running on treadmill, various exercises on the monkey bar and free weight exercises at home so that he maintains his physique. He also shows off some of his moves on Instagram that surely motivates his fans.

To be able to ace the action game and command on screen, it requires a feat of strength and prowess. It takes dedication, consistent exercise, a healthy diet, and discipline to be able to do so. Tiger is in the true sense, the youngest action star of our nation. He is the one we admire and undeniably the one to keep an eye on when you’re browsing social media.

Apart from fitness, Tiger Shroff is continuing to work on his upcoming projects through video calls thus making the most of this time.

Taking his action to another level, Tiger is all set to amaze us with his splendid performance in the second instalment of movie Heropanti.

