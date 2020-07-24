Lyricist-actor Swanand Kirkire says his recent short film is a beautiful story about a father and a son.

Titled “Pandit Usman” and directed by Akram Hassan, the film also features Kumud Mishra, Ishteyak Khan, Anant Vidhaat, Heeba Shah, Danish Husain, Sucheeta Trivedi, and Kabir Sajid.

“It is a slice-of-life film about a middle-class Muslim man who undergoes heart transplant, and the changes that come about in his life later. It is a beautiful fantasy story,” Swanand told IANS.

“It is a story of a father and son, and the atmosphere around. I have written a song for it, I sang a song for it. Working on it was fun,” he added.

Recently, Swanand wrote lyrics inspired by the learnings of the Bhagavad Gita for the original soundtrack of the web series “Aarya”.

“It was (series director) Ram Madhvani’s idea. He wanted to use Bhagavad Gita as a thematic thing because it is a part of the Indian DNA. Everything, every conflict we face in our lives (finds relevance) from Geeta, so that was Ram’s idea and my job was to simplify it for all generations,” said the lyricist.

“So, I tried to make Bhagavad Gita approachable to everybody and every generation,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!