Kangana Ranaut Suggested To Be The Solo & Young Lead In Saand Ki Aankh When Offered The Film REVEALS Anurag Kashyap

Kangana Ranaut is yet again headlining the news after her recent explosive interview. Anurag Kashyap has now made some interesting comments about the whole nepotism fiasco in the industry.

In his recent interaction, Anurag Kashyap has dropped many truth bombs, some of them are regarding Kangana Ranaut. Anurag is known for empowering newcomers in Bollywood. He has gifted actors that have gone in Bollywood and achieved a special place for themselves.

In his recent conversation with NDTV, Anurag Kashyap talked about Kangana Ranaut and revealed, “When Tushar Hiranandani pitched Saand Ki Aankh to Kangana Ranaut, she said ke do character ki kya zarurat hai, dono ko ek kardo, usko young kar do aur main karti hoon (What’s the need of having two characters? Trim it down to one, make her young, and I’ll do the film.)”

He also added, “All her (Kangana Ranaut) films have now become about herself. Everything has become about herself because she thinks that’s how probably stars make films, that’s how Salman Khan films are ‘bigger & about himself’. In her head, she’s bigger than everyone else. She’s such a big star. But is she empowering people? Is she empowering newcomers? Aapne company banai, aapki company bhi toh aapke bhai-behan se because you feel secure with them.”

Do you agree with Anurag Kashyap’s thoughts on Kangana Ranaut? Do let us know what do you think about the same in the comments section below.

