Kangana Ranaut & Sushant Singh Rajput Were Being Considered For A Movie By Homi Adajania, Here’s All You Need To Know

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely and tragic demise last month, a lot has been happening in the industry. From debates and discussions to big and small revelations, Bollywood has been abuzz with the news. Kangana Ranaut is one actor who has been actively running a crusade for the late actor.

But did you know Kangana Ranaut and Sushant Singh Rajput never shared screen space? Well, if that was news for you, here’s something else that we bet you didn’t know. As per Kangana herself, she and Sushant were being considered for a movie by filmmaker Homi Adajania.

That’s right. Kangana Ranaut made this revelation during an interview with ETimes. She said that she was supposed to work with Sushant in a film about an urban couple. Talking about it, she said, “I still remember that day when Homi called me to his office. I was about to step out and I was given the legal notice that Hrithik Roshan had sent me about criminal charges. In a dazed state, I went to Homi, and he narrated me a love story and I could not just focus on it because I was so shattered. I told him I would revisit it, but nobody knew my state of mind. After that, for one year, the kind of filth that I faced, the kind of butchering that I faced, I didn’t sign any film that year, but I vaguely remember that story. It was a love story about an urban couple.”

Continuing further Kangana added, “When this whole thing happened, it occurred to me that if I had done that film, would our lives have been different now? I don’t know. I just don’t know. It is so unfortunate at so many levels. Would I be his friend and would I have given him a perspective for not longing for acceptance? I don’t know what I would do on finding such an amazing person. That was so unfortunate and this makes me feel so bad. Had I done that film, what would our lives be, I don’t know. I can only think about it.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s passed away on June 14, 2020, by suicide. The actor’s last film, Dil Bechara releases today.

