Kangana Ranaut Claims She Was FORCED To Do Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3; Was Reduced To Background Dancer In Kites

Kangana Ranaut has been dropping some bombs ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Initially, she began claiming that he was murdered. And the people to be blamed are high-profile personalities who ganged up against him. The actress even took digs at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for supporting Karan Johar. Now, it’s back to Hrithik Roshan all over again.

It all began with politician Nagma’s tweet that read, “Kangana’s ‘entire career is standing on a pillar of nepotism.” She even shared pictures of the actress with Emraan Hashmi, who was her first co-star. Along with that, she shared a picture of Mahesh Bhatt (first producer), Aditya Pancholi (former boyfriend), Hrithik Roshan (former boyfriend) and Rangoli Chandel (whom Ranaut has hired as her manager).

Owing to the same, now Kangana Ranaut’s team has given a detailed response. Giving justification for each and every image, the Manikarnika actress has claimed that she was forced to do Krrish 3. She even went onto allege that she was reduced to a background dancer in Hrithik Roshan’s Kites.

The tweet began, “Nagma Ji 1) Pancholi wasn’t her BF, she has made it clear many times that initially, he promised to mentor but soon turned tormentor, he used to beat her every time she went for auditions or film shoots no he didn’t introduce her to Anurag Basu.”

It continued, “Mr Basu doesn’t even know him, he has made it clear plenty of times 2) She gave audition for Gangster, no nepotism there 3) Kangana’s career was ruined aftr she was reduced to a background actor in Kites that’s the reason she didn’t want to do Krish she was forced to do it..”

Kangana Ranaut’s team also alleged that she hired sister Rangoli as the manager because no agency was ready to hire her. “No agency wantd to hire Kangana because she won’t dance in weddings where people throw money at you & fairness creams so Rangoli ji strtd to handle her film dates, she too could hardly speak English & hd no idea abt the biz, so she did wht any sister wil do. Stop spreading lies,” the tweet added.

It seems the Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan row is never-ending. Time and again there are revelations that leave us baffled. What do you have to say about these latest ones?

