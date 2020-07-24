Shraddha Kapoor Is Thankful For ‘All The Miracles Of Life’, Read Her Special Hand Written Note

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is truly thankful for everything that she has and makes sure to spread the positivity even during the tough times, for one and all. With her sensitive and empathetic aura, Shraddha yet again took to her handle and expressed gratitude to the Universe for everything and “all the wonderful miracles of life”.

Taking to her social media, Shraddha posted a handwritten note with a personal touch, “❤️Thank you Universe for all my blessings.

Thank you for every, everything. Thank you for your love, generosity, bliss, kindness, abundance, and all the wonderful miracles of life. 💫🦉💜”. wrote Shraddha.

The people’s favourite actress, Shraddha Kapoor recently crossed a milestone of 50 Million followers and to thank her fans for all the love, she shared handwritten notes on her social media in three languages- Marathi, Hindi and English.

The very reason for Shraddha being the only player in her league of crossing the 51 Million milestone now is that she uses her influence to make a difference. With her initiative #LockdownZoos she has urged her fans time and again for doing their bit to save the animals and environment. Shraddha is extremely aware and sensitive as a person and that’s what makes her everyone’s favourite!

