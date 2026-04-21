Money talks, but in Bigg Boss Marathi season 6, it did not always win. The finale delivered a classic reality TV twist to the audience: the richest wasn’t the winner, and the underdog wasn’t underestimated for long. Behind the chaos, arguments, and alliances, another silent scoreboard was running: net worth, brand value, and earning power.

Here’s a ranked look at the finalists based on their estimated net worth, how they amassed it, and how the show influenced their financial position.

Bigg Boss Marathi S6 Contestants & Their Net Worth

1. Raqesh Bapat

Bigg Boss Marathi S6 runner-up, Raqesh Bapat, tops the list as the richest finalist of the season. With a career spanning television, film, and OTT platforms, his financial development has been gradual rather than explosive. According to News24, his net worth is around ₹10-12 crores, earned through acting and brand endorsements.

His calm, composed presence on the reality show enhanced his credibility. This persona can be easily utilized in brands, and he becomes one of the most profitable contestants after the reality show.

Happy for Tanvi, Raqesh carried himself with unmatched dignity. His speech showed pure class—no bitterness, no noise, just respect and positivity 👏 In the madness of Bigg Boss, you remained a true gentleman. That’s real winning energy 🏆 #BiggBossMarathi6 @ColorsMarathi pic.twitter.com/S1MXQhMw7d — Priya (@fifth_idiot) April 19, 2026

2. Vishal Kotian

The top 4 finalists, Vishal Kotian, follow Raqesh closely in his financial status. According to News24 estimates, Vishal’s net worth is around ₹10-12 crore, thanks to his long career on television and his participation in many reality shows. His participation in Bigg Boss Marathi 6 further enhanced his reputation as an astute strategist, often leading to more work after the show.

In addition to acting, his income comes from weekly reality show fees and collaborations with influencers, making him a strong commercial player in the industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL K KOTIAN (@vishaalkotian)

3. Deepali Bhosale Sayed

Deepali Bhosale Sayed offers an alternative type of financial profile to the list. With experience in Marathi cinema and a parallel political career, Deepali has a net worth of ₹5-7 crore, according to CelebsMoney. Her income is not solely based on entertainment, unlike other contestants, giving her a stable income base.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepali bhosale sayed (@deepalisayed)

4. Anushri Mane

Anushri Mane represents steady growth rather than fame-making fortunes. According to Rangmarathi, Anushri is estimated to have a net worth of ₹2-3 crore, mostly from her work in regional television and from appearing at public events. Even though she did not take center stage in the season, she remained consistent, keeping herself in the spotlight until the end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

5.

Tanvi Kolte’s journey is where the narrative flips completely. As per Bombay Times, before entering the show, her net worth was estimated at ₹58-80 lakh, making her one of the least financially successful contestants. However, winning BB6 Marathi changed everything.

After winning the BB Marathi S6, Tanvi took home a ₹15 lakh cash prize as the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6. Additionally, a whopping ₹10 lakh in jewelry rewards and an electric scooter. And last, but definitely not least, huge publicity and fan following.

While her current net worth is relatively lower than others’, her growth prospects are the highest. Winners usually secure acting opportunities, brand deals, and endorsement agreements shortly after the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colors Marathi (@colorsmarathi)

Tanvi Kolte Wins Hearts & BB Marathi S6

If Bigg Boss Marathi S6 proved anything, it’s that net worth tells one story, but the real value is often held in people’s hands. While Raqesh Bapat and Vishal Kotian dominated in terms of wealth, and Deepali Sayyed brought legacy, Tanvi Kolte turned visibility into victory, making her the new face of people’s choice.

And the reality TV win not only brought people’s love but also lucrative cash prizes.

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