Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: PM Narendra Modi Responds To Subramanian Swamy’s Demand Of CBI Investigation

It has been more than a month since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. The Mumbai police have been doing a thorough investigation. They even interrogated more than 30 people so far. Yet, fans have been demanding CBI investigation.

The late actor’s friends revealed that he was suffering from depression for the past few months. There were reports that he allegedly lost several Bollywood projects of big production houses. Along with all this, a lot of fans are of the opinion that the actor didn’t die by suicide. They think he was allegedly murdered. The post mortem report showed no foul play, but a lot of people want CBI to handle the case.

A few days ago, Union Cabin Minister Dr Subramanian Swamy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his letter, he asked for CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. As reported by DNA, PM Modi has achknowledged Swamy’s letter. He also wrote back to the Union Cabin Minister.

In his response to Subramanian Swamy’s demand on CBI investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, PM Narendra Modi wrote – “I have received your letter of July 15, 2020.”

Check out the tweet below:

Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 had written letter dr 15th July 2020 to @narendramodi @PMOIndia on the mysterious death of Actor Sushant Singh Rajput & asked for CBI investigation, Now Namo by letter dt 20th July has acknowledged the letter pic.twitter.com/1updoiWQFq — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, in his letter to PM Narendra Modi, Swamy had earlier written –

“You are well aware, I am sure, of the untimely death of film actor Mr. Sushant Singh Rajput. My associate in law, Mr. Ishkaran Bhandari, has done research on the circumstances of his alleged suicide that he is said to have committed. Although the Police is still investigating the circumstances after registering an FIR, I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood film world with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reson for the demise of Mr. Rajput.”

“Since Maharashtra Government has many big wigs to share this view that Mr. Rajput be proved to have committed voluntary suicide, therefore, I am concerned that for public confidence Mumbai Police conducts a perceived impartial investigation.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hotstar yesterdays. Fan are going gaga over the actor’s performance in the film.

