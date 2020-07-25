KGF: Chapter 2: A BIG Update On Yash Starrer Very Soon; All Rocky Bhai Fans Gear Up

KGF: Chapter 1 went on to become probably one of the most loved films of the year. As a result, the anticipation around KGF 2 is on an all-time high and fans are waiting for the next chapter to unfold with bated breathe. And the director of the film, Prashanth Neel is teasing all fans with a little something.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prashanth Neel has teased fans with a promise of an update around KGF: Chapter 2 very soon. The thriller that is slated to release on the 23rd of October 2020 is currently at the Post-Production stage. The tweet shared by the director read, “#KGFChapter2 Update Very Soon.”

#KGFChapter2 update very very soon!!!

🙏 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) July 25, 2020

While the joy of the fans knows no bounds, many are speculating that the ‘update’ could mean a possible teaser or trailer of the Yash starrer. The superstar Yash, who won accolades far and wide for his daring yet handsome portrayal of Rockybhai in KGF has promised his fans a bigger and better KGF: Chapter 2.

The actor had posted on his social media a few weeks back, “KGF 2 is going to be massive. If you’ve seen KGF 1, you’ll have an idea of what kind of movie it is—KGF 2 will be five-folds of KGF 1!”

There were also rumours of KGF 2 having an OTT release. But Yash has vehemently denied any such possibility. The actor said that he and the entire team of KGF are very well aware about the expectations that the audiences have from the film and there is no way that they would disappoint them.

For those of you unversed, KGF: Chapter 2 will also feature Sanjay Dutt play the antagonist and we just can’t wait to see the two bosses clash with each other on the silver screen for the first time.

While we are waiting for your reactions on Prashanth Neel’s tweet in our comments section below, check out some fan reactions to his Tweet.

