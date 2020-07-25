Shatrughan Sinha Backs Kangana Ranaut In Fight Against Bollywood: “Most People Are Jealous Of Her Success & Bravery”

Actor Shatrughan Sinha has spoken about Kangana Ranaut, who has been in the news lately. The actress has been very vocal about Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise and the reasons behind it.

Now, Shatrughan Sinha has taken the actress’ side and said that people who are against Kangana are simply jealous of her.

Talking to Republic TV, Mr. Sinha said, “Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death by suicide made headlines. Kangana Ranaut has talked about nepotism in the industry since then, and now, Shatrughan Sinha has also spoken.

Talking about Karan Johar’s famous chat show, Shatrughan Sinha said, “During our era, there was no ‘Koffee with Arjun’. These kinds of planned events are what cause controversies. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry doesn’t belong to one person that anyone can say, ‘Let’s boycott this person’ or ‘remove this person from the industry.’” He also added, “Who are you to say that? How did you enter the industry and what have you done in life?”

What do you think of this? Please share your opinions with us in the comments.

