Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta Once Had A Huge Crush On THIS Pakistani Cricketer!

Munmun Dutta rose to huge popularity with her stint in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita Iyer. No wonder, we could find several fan pages dedicated to her on social media. Even here, in our today’s piece, we’ll be talking about her but it’s not about the show but connected with her real life.

It’s not a hidden secret that whenever Munmun appears on the screen, she is capable of turning any man’s head. She is damn gorgeous and that’s one of the reasons, why our beloved Jethalal crushes badly on her. But leaving apart the show, do you know, who was that lucky man on whom the actress had a huge crush in real life? Well, don’t scratch your head and continue reading.

As per TV Times, Munmun Dutta had a huge crush on none other than Pakistani ace bowler, Shoaib Akhtar. Yes, you read that right. The Taarak Mehta actress was once in awe of Rawalpindi Express. And why not, the bowler had that intriguing persona which made him a sensation amongst ladies.

Apart from Shoaib Akhtar, Munmun Dutta even revealed that she even crushed badly on Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, recently Munmun Dutta openly praised Kangana Ranaut for her boldness. Taking to Twitter, Munmun Dutta wrote, This brave and bold lady #KanganaSpeaksToArnab #KanganaRanaut.”

The Taarak Mehta actress praised Kangana, for her strong words against Bollywood during an interview with Arnab Goswami. “I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning the ‘powerful four,” the Manikarnika actress had stated.

