Bigg Boss has been one of the most-watched and loved realities of India. Its popularity has only increased by leaps and bounds ever since Salman Khan stepped in as the host of the show. While speculations have already begun around the contestant list of Bigg Boss 14, the favourites for this season seem to have already been decided.

Yes, you read that! Even before any official announcement around the show is made, the favourites have been called out. And this time, it is being said that Lucky: No Time For Love actress Sneha Ullah will be the Salman Khan favourite. For those of you unversed, the actress was launched by Salman amid much fan-fare.

But what made the entire episode interesting was Sneha Ullah’s uncanny resemblance to Salman Khan’s former flame, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Salman and Sneha’s chemistry in Lucky was much loved and the actress has last year expressed her desire make a comeback to films. Well if she really has signed up for Bigg Boss 14, can we expect her to soon be seen in a Bhaijaan backed film again?

Sneha Ullah had expressed her desire for a comeback saying, “I was so waiting for this time to come where women are free, liberated to do anything in the business, not only acting but filmmaking, producing everything. When I started in 2005, things were very different.”

Meanwhile a certain source close to Mid-Day has opened up about Bigg Boss 14 and what to expect from the show. “The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set, as well as the items inside the house, will be sanitised. The set will be constructed at Film City, and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence for the shoot. Only on Saturdays, will he be at his chalet”.

Well, while we are super excited for the 14th season of one of India’s most loved reality shows, drop in your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

