Saiyami Kher says with every new film, an artiste gets to imbibe new talents and skills.

Actress Saiyami took to Instagram and shared a picture where she is seen riding a horse. She wrote how, during with her debut film “Mirzya“, she learnt horse riding.

“With every project an actor gets to learn a new skill. With Mirzya I had the joy of spending lots of time with horses and learning how to ride and do a few jumps and stunts. After training at @japalouppe for 3 weeks I had the amazing #dannybaldwin @banjipolo and @ben_actionhorses teach me a few stunts,” Saiyami Kher wrote in the caption of the photograph.

Saiyami starred in Mirzya along side actor Harshvardhan Kapoor.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She says that she cannot wait to wait for a Covid19 free world because she wants to go horse riding again.

“This was a victory at being able to make my horse rear up for a stunt. Horses are so beautiful and loving. Another thing I can’t wait to get back to in the corona free world,” Saiyami Kher added.

On the work front, Saiyami was recently seen in the web series “Breathe: Into The Shadows” starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen.

Saiyami Kher was also seen in the digitally-released film “Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai“.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!