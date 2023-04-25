Actress Saiyami Kher, who worked with legendary writer-director-lyricist Gulzar in her Bollywood debut ‘Mirzya’, has reunited with the maestro in her upcoming movie ‘8 A.M. Metro’.

The movie, helmed by the director Raj R, also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and features poetry by Gulzar. The actress will be seen reciting Gulzar’s poems in the film.

Sharing her experience of working again with the veteran artiste, Saiyami Kher said, “‘8 A.M. Metro’ is a beautiful story and is decorated with poetry written by Gulzar Saab. His poems bring so much life into the film. I feel lucky to have gotten a chance to mouth those poems. He was gracious enough to release the poster of the movie.”

Saiyami further continues, “I have been fortunate to start my acting career with him in Mirzya and Gulzar Saab‘s words and existence has left a huge impact on my life. His body of work, humility, and knowledge is so vast, all I can do is sit back and wonder how one man can do so much”.

Saiyami Kher plays the role of a 29-year-old homemaker, Iravati, who leads a mundane life. But her life goes through a huge change when she has to rush to Hyderabad. That’s when she meets Pritam, played by Gulshan Devaiah.

Saiyami Kher concludes, “I am a HUGE fan of Gulzar Saab. He unknowingly has been a big influence in my life. I feel eternally grateful that I am working with him now for the second time, it’s pure joy (sic)”.

On the work front, Saiyami was last seen in 2022 web series Faadu. The actress will also be seen in Ghoomer after 8 AM Metro. She made her film debut opposite Harsh Vardhan Kapoor with Mirzya, helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

