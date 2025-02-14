When Kamal Amrohi Left Wife Meena Kumari After Gulzar Went To Her Make Up Room

Meena Kumari has been named as the tragedy queen of the Hindi Cinema. Tragic, so much so that despite finding love it was one of the most heartbreaking love stories ever! Kamal Amrohi was a married man at 34, when he fell in love with an 18-year-old Meena Kumari!

The actress’s father was strictly against this union, however, Kamal Amrohi married her while she paid visit to a physiotherapist. Nikaah was performed and Meena did not let the secret out!

Differences crept in once Meena Kumari turned into a superstar, but filmmaker Kamal Amrohi started witnessing a decline in his stardom. There were rumors of reported violence in the marriage and Meena’s slipping into depression stood as a silent testimony!

A Slap That Changed It All!

According to a report by Bhaskar, Kamal Amrohi‘s assistant starter behaving as his spy who used to monitor the actress’s move. Rumors suggested that no man was allowed in her vanity and all hell broke loose when that happened!

As per reports, it was once that Gulzar went to Meena Kumari’s makeup room for some discussion, and Kamal Amrohi’s assistant was informed about the same. When the superstar reached the set, her husband’s assistant slapped her hard! A slap that later turned the reason for the separation!

The Slap That Was Heard Loud In The Marriage!

While Meena Kumari wanted her husband Kamal Amrohi to guard her dignity and reprimand his assistant, he refused to do so, leaving the actress shattered! She later decided to part ways with the filmmaker, who never apologized nor asked his assistant to do so for tarnishing his wife’s reputation and questioning her integrity!

The two separated in 1964. Later, Kumari drowned herself in alcohol, trying to escape the pain and trauma of a troubled relationship, leading to liver cirrhosis and finally giving up on life in 1972 at the age of 38.

