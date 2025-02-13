Love is in the air during the Valentine’s season, and Hindi Cinema is here to entertain each and every set of audiences this week. While the youngsters had Loveyapa, the millennials had a string of re-releases right from Sanam Teri Kasam to Jab We Met. Meanwhile, serious souls could opt for Thandel, and Himesh Reshammiya fans had Badass Ravi Kumar!

Love and Cinema have always gone hand in hand, with romance being the most important aspect of Cinema, be it any shade of romance. From the teenage Ishq Wala Love to the Pyaar Dosti Hai in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and from the lust in Lust Stories to the revenge in Karz. Indian Cinema has been there and done that.

In fact, Hindi Cinema romances have been incomplete without physical affection. While scrolling through the internet, we read about a lot of on-screen kisses that made us curious to know where it all started! And we brought a little trivia about the three most iconic kisses of Indian Cinema!

The First Kiss Of Indian Cinema

You would be surprised to know that the first Kiss of Hindi Cinema dates back to 1933, featuring Devika Rani and her husband, Himanshu Rai. The Kiss was featured in a film titled Karma, which was a flop at the box office. The Kiss is said to be the longest in Indian Cinema, but as per a BBC report quoting author Kishwar Desai in her book, “The Kiss is obviously not the longest ever in a Bollywood film. To begin with, it was not one Kiss; it was a series of kisses. And the Kiss was not a selling point of the film at the time, she says, adding that it became a popular myth much later, most likely created by the press”. The Kiss created an uproar and was banned.

The First Kiss After The Ban

After the Indian Independence Censor Board became more relevant, the first Kiss that was chopped after being shot starred Rekha in a film called Anjana Safar. The Umrao Jaan actress was only 13 years old, and the Kiss was banned, but it was featured on a magazine cover!

The Post-Ban Kiss!

After the Censor Board became stricter, flowers replaced kisses, which was broken by a bold Raj Kapoor featuring his son Rishi Kapoor, smooching Dimple Kapadia in a rebel love story – Bobby, and thus came back the era of a bolder romance!

The Most Controversial Peck!

The most-controversial peck of the Hindi Cinema might be controversial, but most would unanimously vote for Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji’s Peck in Black, crossing the limits of a teacher and a student though Sanjay Leela Bhansali School of Art might agree to disagree!

Maximum Kisses

The maximum number of kisses featured in a film was 150! Yes, 150 kisses in a 1936 film called Shoke Dilruba!

