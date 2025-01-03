Tragedy queen Meena Kumari’s life was marred by several tragedies, especially in her personal life. Despite tasting stardom with around 90 films in her glorious film career, it was her troubled marriage with director Kamal Amrohi that grabbed several eyeballs. However, did you know that the actress was also rumored to have been in a relationship with Dharmendra? This speculation had also not gone down well with Amrohi who had allegedly taken revenge from the actor on the sets of the film Razia Sultan.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, the actress was rumored to have an affair with Dharmendra after her marriage with Kamal Amrohi had hit a rough patch. This left the latter enraged, who was speculated to have taken revenge on the Sholay actor on the sets of Razia Sultan. The movie had Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini playing Razia while Amrohi roped in the actor to essay her slave named Jamal-Ud-Din-Yaqut.

The report stated that Kamal Amrohi made Dharmendra apply black paint all over his body and face as part of the role. Not only this, but the Chupke Chupke actor also had to face the scorching heat of the sun in the desert-like location where they were shooting. The black paint, along with the extreme temperatures had made it tough for the actor to shoot for the film.

According to the report, some considered it to be Kamal Amrohi’s eye to perfection so that Dharmendra looks more like the character but others considered it a revenge for the latter’s rumored affair with Meena Kumari. Not only this but the Pratigya actor was also replaced by Raaj Kumar in the movie Pakeezah. His closeness with Meena Kumari was again touted to be the reason behind this decision by Kamal.

Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi’s troubled marriage was tough for the former. She slipped into acute depression and alcoholism, which led to her suffering from liver cirrhosis. The legendary actress tragically passed away three weeks after the release of her cult film Pakeezah on March 31, 1972.

