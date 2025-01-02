Priyanka Chopra has made India proud with her global domination. After shining bright in the West, she is all set for homecoming next year. The actress has signed her next Indian film with Mahesh Babu, which SS Rajamouli will direct. But did you know our female superstar was once called ‘kaali’ by her family members and wasn’t allowed to wear tight clothes? Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Priyanka is the daughter of military doctors Ashok Chopra and Madhu Chopra. She was born in India but has lived in many different countries, including the US, since childhood. Many wouldn’t know, but PeeCee was the darkest in her Punjabi family and was often mocked for her complexion during light-hearted conversations.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2016, Priyanka Chopra revealed, “I was the darkest, so in jest my family called me kaali [black girl], and I never really understood how much that affected me until I was a teenager.”

Priyanka Chopra had also faced a lot of bullying during her school life. She was called “brownie” and “curry” by her classmates in New York. The tough time forced her to eat her food in the washrooms instead of the cafeteria.

Priyanka’s father, Ashok Chopra, passed away in 2013, but she’s very close to her mother. During the conversation, Chopra recalled an incident when a guy jumped onto her balcony. “My dad was terrified, and he literally turned our house into a jail. He put wrought-iron bars on my windows – because one guy had jumped from another terrace on to my balcony – and a big lock on the front door. I wasn’t allowed to wear tight clothes or tight T-shirts. We had a big clash of egos.”

In fact, it was her mother who secretly enrolled her in the Miss India contest, which changed her life forever.

Priyanka Chopra passed all roadblocks to become the global star she is today. But what matters the most is, she did not give up even during the difficult times.

On the professional front, PeeCee was last seen in Citadel. She is returning to India for SSMB 29, which is reportedly set to kickstart the shoot in April 2025. She also has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline, which is stuck due to the conflicting schedules of the lead actresses, including Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

