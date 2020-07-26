EXCLUSIVE! Vidya Balan On A ‘Female-Dominated’ Shakuntala Devi: “Having A Woman’s Perspective… Makes All The Difference”

Vidya Balan is all set to come up with her next film, Shakuntala Devi. The biopic based on the Indian mathematician is set to release on digital platforms on 31st July. This step comes in amid the tough times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Theatres are shut all across the country and many filmmakers have opted for digital releases.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Vidya Balan. With the digital release, there wouldn’t be any conversations around the box office numbers. When asked if there’s anything still making her nervous, Balan said, “It’s about how many people like your film and how much. That will still remain. Even though you take away the box office element, you still want to know that loads of people are watching and loving your film. So, that slight nervousness will be there until the reactions start pouring in.”

For the unversed, Shakuntala Devi is mostly led by women. From the director Anu Menon to lead Vidya Balan and main supporting actress Sanya Malhotra – there are women in abundance.

When asked if that made any kind of difference, the Dirty Picture actress shared, “I love the fact that you’re calling it a ‘female-dominated set.’ I’m going to use it in my next set of promotions. It’s a great term and the energy was fabulous on sets. Everyone was wanting to give it their best and the credit for that really goes to Anu Menon, who offered Shakuntala Devi to these people. Whether it was the cinematographer, the costume designer or the production designers – they were all hired because they were good at what they do.”

Vidya Balan concluded, “Having a woman’s perspective on a woman’s story – it makes all the difference. Women’s understanding of another woman is far deeper, it’s like a man’s understanding of another man.”

Shakuntala Devi will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

