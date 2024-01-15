HanuMan is all set for a good run at the box office. The film saw further growth at the box office, and this time, it managed to breach the 6 crore mark. The film collected 6.06 crores more, and that’s a huge gain from Saturday, which had improved quite well over Friday anyway.

The Prasanth Verma-directed entertainer has now scored a double-digit weekend in just the Hindi version. The collections have jumped to 12.26 crores, and that’s good enough. The best part is that there has been day-on-day growth, and all eyes are set on how the Monday hold turns out to be. If it manages to match Monday’s collections of 2.15 crores or at least stays on top of the 2 crores mark (which it will) then it’s game on for the film.

It’s good to see the conviction of the entire HanuMan team pay off so well. The makers spent a lot of time in the pre and post-production of the film and ensured that it turned out to be a cinematic experience to remember. Moreover, they pulled it off on a meager budget, which is a further case study of how a passion project can emerge as successful if the intent is in the right place.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

