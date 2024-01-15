Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki has slowed down but is still fetching some numbers in its space. Yesterday, it completed the 4th weekend at the worldwide box office and is now moving towards wrapping up the theatrical run. In the meantime, it has managed to cross the lifetime collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Andhadhun. Keep reading to know more!

Marking the debut collaboration between director Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, the film opened to mixed reviews on 21st December. Also, it was indulged in a clash with Prabhas’ Salaar. However, none of these things have affected the run of this dramedy as it has emerged as a clear winner at the box office.

The holiday season helped Dunki!

Dunki did suffer a dent due to Salaar at the Indian box office, but the film turned out to be a huge blockbuster in the overseas market. The holiday season of Christmas and then New Year helped the Shah Rukh Khan starrer attract huge family crowds to theatres. As a result, it surpassed Chennai Express to become SRK’s 3rd highest-grossing film globally, after Jawan and Pathaan.

Dunki at the worldwide box office

As per the latest update, Dunki witnessed a bit of growth during the 4th weekend, with Sunday managing to cross the 1 crore mark at the Indian box office. With this, the film’s collection at the Indian box office went up to 227.52 crores net (estimates) after 25 days. In gross, it equals 268.47 crores (estimates).

Dunki has fallen below the crore mark in the overseas market and will end its run very soon. So far, the film has raked in 191.84 crores gross internationally, and this could be the last overseas update coming in. Combining both the overseas and Indian total, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial stands at a whopping 460.31 crores gross (estimates) after 25 days.

With 460.31 crores gross, Dunki has surpassed the worldwide lifetime collection Andhadhun, which stands at 453.80 crores gross.

