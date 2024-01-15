It’s raining movies at the international ticket windows, and the options are in abundance. Apart from Christmas releases like Aquaman 2 and Anyone But You, Mean Girls and The Beekeepers debuted on the weekend and made a mark. Timothee Chalamet has all the reasons to celebrate because Wonka has crossed $500 million at the global box office. Scroll below for the latest round-up!

Wonka Box Office Collection

Director Paul King has officially delivered the highest-grossing movie of his career. It’s been over a month of box office run as the Timothee Chalamet starrer began its premiere on December 6, 2023, internationally and December 15, 2023, in North America.

As per Deadline, Wonka has surged its worldwide box office collection to $505.3 million. It added a whopping $15.3 million during the weekend from 77 overseas markets. The earnings from international markets have been around $329.1 million. UK, France, Mexico, Germany, and Australia are the top contributing arenas.

Mean Girls Box Office

Released on January 12, 2024, the musical teen comedy film is amongst the top choices of cine-goers. Mean Girls earned a whopping $34.5 million in its debut weekend. The initial word-of-mouth has been strong, and the top 3 markets are Brazil ($590K), France ($360K), and Spain ($330K).

The Beekeeper Box Office

Jason Statham led action thriller, which released alongside Mean Girls, has also received a thumbs up from audiences. It grossed an estimated $20.4 million in the first three days at the global box office.

The film performed the best in China, along with no. 1 debuts in Germany and Austria, with an estimated $2.85 million coming in.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Box Office

Aquaman 2 has raked in another $16.6 million from 78 overseas markets during the weekend. The worldwide box office collections of Jason Momoa led film now stand at $373.7 million, out of which $265.5 million are from the international arenas.

China ($57.5 million), Mexico ($19.6 million), France ($16.8 million), Germany ($14.4 million), and Brazil ($12.4 million) are the top 5 markets contributing to Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom box office.

Migration Box Office

The American animated adventure comedy Migration garnered $8.9 million during the weekend, with a drop of almost 50%. The international total stands at $86.9 million, and the worldwide earnings are $172.6 million.

Wish, Anyone But You Box Office Collection

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell led Anyone But You has witnessed a dip of only 13% with $5.1 million collections from 23 overseas markets. The word-of-mouth has been favorable, hiking the global box office collection to $78 million. Out of this, $22.8 million is from the international total.

The American animated musical fantasy Wish saw a considerable drop but held its fort in Spain, Denmark, Australia, and Brazil. It collected $8.6 million from overseas markets during the weekend. The total worldwide collection is now $223.4 million, including $160.4 million from overseas.

