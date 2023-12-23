After a lot of hype around Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell‘s sizzling chemistry, Anyone But You is here for fans to experience. The R-rated film directed by Will Gluck was released in the US and Canada on December 21, 2023. Early reviews are in, and praises are pouring in with a fantastic Rotten Tomatoes score. Scroll below for all the details!

Anyone But You is a romantic comedy that revolves around Bea (Sydney) and Ben (Glen), who enjoy a sizzling first date, which turns ice cold. But things take a twist when they reunite at a destination wedding in Australia. They pretend to be a couple, but what the future holds for them is now to be seen.

Rotten Tomatoes Score

The chemistry between Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney is so good in the Anyone But You promos that it sparked dating rumors. The Euphoria actress is, however, engaged to Jonathan Davino in real life. The film enjoyed a massive buzz ahead of its big release, and it looks like the wait was worth it.

Anyone But You has received a not-so-favourable response from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The Tomatometer has a score of only 49% from 51 reviews. But the audience seems to be enjoying Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell, and the team’s hard work, as they’ve given it an 84% rating.

Viewers are loving Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s pairing

There are over 100 reviews by verified audiences, and viewers cannot stop gushing about the romantic comedy.

A verified member shared, “Verified Dec 23, 2023 I havent laughed out-loud like this in a while! Super cute movie! Much like its inspiration, not all is as it seems. I loved how campy it was at times. A lot of very beautiful actors for sure!”

Another reviewed, “ANY BUT YOU STARTS OFF TALL ENGAGEMENT OF DATE TALK, LAUNCHES WITH A THUNDEROUS ROLL OF SAME SEX UNION THUNDER, AND LANDS AHEAD WITH PASSION. I ENJOYED RECEIVING THE CHARACTERS AND THEIR PURPOSEFUL MEANING TO A SYDNEY CONCERT HALL SPECTACLE”

A user gave it a 5 star rating and added, “My new favorite movie. So funny and enjoyable. Great date idea and not too long. I have nothing bad to say about it. Great actors and plot.”

“Great romantic comedy! Lots of funny jokes throughout the movie, and great chemistry between Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell,” a fan wrote.

Another shared, “Hilarious, feel-good rom-com. Perfect for date night. The chemistry between Sweeney and Powell is palpable, which makes this movie more believable.”

About Anyone But You

Anyone But You is rated R by the MPA’s Film Ratings Board. The film also stars Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, and Rachel Griffiths.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s Anyone But You Gets R Rating: Cast, Trailer, Release Date – Everything You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News