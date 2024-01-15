Like the Sankranti festival, which is the lucrative season for the Tollywood industry, Kollywood has its best box office season during Pongal. Ahead of this Pongal festive season, two major releases from Kollywood arrived, including Dhanush’s Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan. Let’s find out how they fared in the first 3 days in India!

The tradition of clashes continues!

Due to the holiday season, Tamil filmmakers often target Pongal for big releases, and the festival is so big that it can easily accommodate multiple releases as people step out in large numbers to watch films. Last year, we saw Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar locking horns at the box office with Varisu and Thunivu, respectively.

This year, Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan have locked horns, and films of both actors are working in their own space. Considering Dhanush is a much bigger star and veteran in the industry, his Captain Miller is definitely in the lead, but who knows, tables might turn very soon as Siva’s film has picked up the pace after a decent start.

Captain Miller VS Ayalaan at the Indian box office

Captain Miller started at 8.80 crores and opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. However, the same isn’t translated to footfalls as the film has continuously gone down. On day 2, it raked in 7.55 crores; on Sunday, i.e., day 3, it further slowed down and amassed 7.40 crores (estimates). So, the 3-day total at the Indian box office stands at 23.75 crores net (estimates).

The Pongal festive season starts today, and there’s a hope that Captain Miller might show growth at the Indian box office.

Coming to Ayalaan, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer opened to mostly favorable reviews. The film targets the family audience, and so far, the Indian box office journey has been good. On Friday, it took a start of 3.30 crores. The film witnessed an upward trend the next day, and 4.40 crores came in. A jump was seen again on Sunday, and 5.70 crores came in (estimates).

Compared to day 2, Sunday witnessed a growth of 29.54%, which is a good sign, and there are even chances that Ayalaan might overtake Captain Miller in the coming days. After 3 days, the film stands at 13.40 crores net (estimates) and is expected to earn healthy numbers during Pongal.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

