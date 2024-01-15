Guntur Kaaram Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Mahesh Babu Registers A Poor 3% Jump From Saturday, It's So Small That It Should Be Called As A 'Hop'

Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram box office day 3 wasn’t anything out of the ordinary for the film. It was expected to jump because of Sunday, and it did slightly jump. But is that even enough? Yes & no! Yes, because things could’ve been worse, resulting in further clash & no, because it’s too low even to call it a jump. It’s just a hop!

With its third day coming to an end, the negative word of mouth for the film has kicked in, being the reason why the jump hasn’t been as big as it should’ve been. The huge opening’s credit relies hugely on SSMB‘s star power.

Post the weekend, it’s the film that speaks & Mahesh Babu‘s movie is unfortunately mute, though, because the collections on Monday (day 4) won’t really allow Guntur Kaaram to flaunt much. The golden days are already behind, and what lies ahead is a state of oblivion that can suck the movie in at any moment now.

Day 3 early trends…

As per the early estimates surfaced on the internet, the film has seen a minimal jump from 13.55 crores to earnings in the range of 14-15 crores on day 4. Percentage-wise, this clocks at just a 3% increase from the previous day. This will take the film’s grand total to 69.50-70.50 crores (net, India).

Following the similar trendline!

Following a similar trendline for overseas, the worldwide gross of Guntur Kaaram on day three should be around 25-26 crores. 143.50-144.50 crores is the worldwide total Mahesh Babu’s film stands at after its first weekend. This is very low for a film that had the best opportunity to steer the box office towards it but failed.

While talking about Bob & Sreeleela’s performance in the film, our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani wrote in his Guntur Kaaram movie review, “Mahesh Babu carries the entire film on his charm & it hampers when things get repetitive. In a movie of about 3 hours, we’ll need something more than solely star-worshipping. The humongous 26-year age gap between Mahesh Babu & Sreeleela gets awkward most of the time as her character is written purely to be only around him.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

