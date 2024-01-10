Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram is the mightiest option, carrying the maximum pre-release buzz amidst all the other Sankranthi 2024 releases. With movies like Captain Miller (Dhanush), Prashanth Varma’s Hanu-Man, Ayalaan (Sivakarthikeyan), Saindhav (Daggubati Venkatesh) and Naa Sami Ranga (Nagarjuna Akkineni) heavily depending on the post-release word-of-mouth, GK is riding solely on SSMB’s star power.

Beating Prabhas‘ Salaar‘s important record just before the release is another sign of how big this film is compared to the other releases. Not only for Telugu films, Guntur Kaaram’s trailer became the most viewed South Indian trailer in the first 24 hours, beating not only Salaar but every other biggie.

Clocking 39 million views in under 24 hours, the Telugu trailer of Mahesh Babu‘s film is ruling the list. Currently, it has already garnered over 43 million views and is unstoppable. The likes, though, should’ve been better; they stand at 740K at the moment.

Here’s the list of most viewed Telugu trailers in the first 24 hours:

Guntur Kaaram – 39 million Salaar – 32.58 million Sarkaru Vaari Paata – 26.77 million Radhe Shyam – 23.20 million Acharya – 21.86 million Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 21.81 million RRR – 20.45 million KGF: Chapter 2 (Telugu Dub) – 19.38 million Bro: The Avatar – 19.25 million

The ‘SUPER STAR’ craze!

Apart from the trailer views’ mania, Mahesh Babu’s film has also been approved by the government to have 1 AM and 4 AM shows in Telangana to hype up the pre-release buzz. It’ll also be released with hiked ticket prices by Rs 65 in single screens & Rs 100 in multiplexes around the state. This means single screens will cost starting at Rs 250, and multiplexes will charge around Rs 410 depending on the area and the show. This is at par with Prabhas’ Salaar & that’s a huge hype to match with.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna with Haarika & Hassine Creations, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles.

