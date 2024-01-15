It remains unfortunate that a masterpiece like Merry Christmas hasn’t been able to pick up the momentum yet. Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun began on a similar note in 2018, but the buzz by now was sky-high. Despite highly favorable reviews, that isn’t the case with this mystery thriller. Scroll below to learn how Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s film faired on Makar Sankranti!

First things first, there may not be new releases in Bollywood, but Merry Christmas isn’t the only option at the ticket windows. Shah Rukh Khan‘s Dunki, Salaar’s Prabhas, and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal are still adding footfalls, although minimal. In addition, the latest Telugu releases like Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan, and Saindhav are also stealing its limelight.

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s film was released in the theatres on January 12, 2024. It has a freeway, as there are no big releases until Republic Day. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter is arriving on January 25, which is exactly ten days away.

So far, Merry Christmas has added a total box office collection of 9.45 crores (estimates) till Sunday. The film was expected to benefit from the partial holiday of Makar Sankranti in several parts of the country. However, that was not the case as the film instead dipped!

Merry Christmas Box Office Day 4 Early Estimates

As per the latest trends flowing in, Merry Christmas added only 1.45-1.60 crores to its kitty on day 4. This is a drop of around 61-57% compared to Sunday earnings of 3.75 crores.

The situation is indeed getting alarming, and Sriram Raghavan’s directorial desperately needs to pick up at the box office. If that does not happen, this mystery thriller might get wiped out by the Fighter storm at the box office.

The overall collections now stand somewhere between 11.71-11.86 crores after four days.

About Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas narrates a tale of two strangers who meet in Bombay and get trapped in each other’s mysterious stories. The film is based on Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird in a Cage).

Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Radhika Apte, Sahil Vaid, Gayathrie, Sanjay Kapur, and Vinay Pathak, among others, in pivotal roles.

The mystery thriller received outstanding reviews upon release, with many praising Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for delivering the best work of their career to date.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

