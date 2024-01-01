The South Indian Cinema is one big family with generations of stars working as actors, directors, and producers. One such family is the Allu-Konidela family, which has three generations of actors working in the film industry. Their roots belong to Allu Ramalingaiah, an artist who started working in Telugu films in the 50s. His roots branched into Allu Aravind and Chiranjeevi, who, together with their families, enjoy a combined net worth of around 4000+ crore!

Allu Aravind is Allu Ramalingaiah’s son, and Chiranjeevi is his son-in-law; both of them are the second generation of the family who are working in films. The third generation of the family includes Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. The RRR actor’s net worth is almost 197% higher than the Pushpa star.

Allu-Konidela

The family enjoys a combined net worth of around 4000 crore. Only Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan together own 48% of this cumulative net worth. At the same time, others settle for the rest of the part.

Here’s decoding the 4009 crore net worth of the Konidela and Allu family.

Allu Aravind’s 165 crore net worth

One of the biggest producers of Tollywood owns the biggest production house of the Telugu Cinema – Geetha Arts. He is the son of Allu Ramalingaiah, who was a very famous comedian of the Telugu Cinema. With an annual income of 4 crore, he enjoys a net worth of 165 crore.

Chiranjeevi’s 1663 crore net worth

The Tollywood superstar is married to Allu Aravind’s sister Surekha. With a net worth of 1663 crore, he is the richest in the family. His most prized possession includes 25,000 square feet in Jubilee Hills. The Nizami-style bungalow boasts a gym, a tennis court, a fishpond, a huge garden, and more. This bungalow is currently valued at 30 crore. His prized possessions even include a production house, a private jet, and a beast in Rolls Royce Phantom, which was priced at 9 – 10.5 crore.

Ram Charan’s 1370 crore net worth

GQ tags the RRR actor as one of the richest South Indian actors. According to reports, he is charging a whopping 100 crore for his next film titled Game Changer. He lives in his ancestral home with his father, Chiranjeevi, in the Jubilee Hills bungalow. His wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s estimated net worth is 1130 crore. So together, the couple enjoys a combined net worth of around 2500 crore.

Allu Arjun’s 460 crore net worth

Allu Arjun is Allu Aravind’s son, Chiranjeevi’s wife is his father’s sister. Ram Charan is Allu Arjun’s Atta’s son. The Pushpa actor enjoys a net worth of 160 crore, which includes whatever he will inherit from his father. His most prized possession is an 8,000-square-foot bungalow in Jubilee Hills, and GQ reports the price of this bungalow is around 100 crore! He also owns a luxury van, The Falcon, priced at 7 crore.

Chiranjeevi’s Family

Chiranjeevi has two brothers, Pawan Kalyan and Nagendra Babu. Pawan Kalyan enjoys a net worth of 116 crore. The Vakeel Saab actor has an annual income of 18 crore. He owns a lavish bungalow in Jubilee Hills worth 12 crore and a house in Vijayvada priced at 16 crore.

Nagendra Babu enjoys a net worth of 41 crore. He is an actor and producer. He is also seen judging various reality shows. Not much about his assets is in the public domain.

Youngsters of the family

The third generation of actors from the Allu-Konidela family is a long list.

Allu Arjun’s brother and Tollywood actor Allu Sirish enjoys a net worth of 60 crore. Chiranjeevi’s sister Durga has two sons, Sai Dharam Tej, who enjoys a net worth of 99 crore, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, who has a net worth of 12 crore.

Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, who is trying to make a mark, has a net worth of 60 crore. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are the son and daughter-in-law of Nagendra Babu (Chiranjeevi’s brother.) While Varun enjoys a net worth of 47 crore, Niharika adds her assets worth 10 crore to the couple’s combined worth. Varun’s sister, Niharika Konidela, is also an actress who owns assets worth 24 crore.

Chiranjeevi’s daughter and Ram Charan’s sister, Sreeja, is married to actor Kalyaan Dhev, who enjoys a net worth of 4.1 crore.

Phew! That is one big happy family. We hope they keep growing and slaying together!

