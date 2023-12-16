It has been a phenomenal year for Bollywood stars and King Khan! Shah Rukh Khan, with a massive 1500 crore collection (probably) this year from three films, has been dominating the past 12 months and how. Surely, his net worth also would have taken a high jump, and currently, the superstar stands at a whopping 6300 crore!

Now, interestingly, all three Khans of Bollywood – SRK, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have gone hand in hand, be it as rivals or as friends or as frenemies. The three stars have seen ups and downs together. In fact, while SRK and Aamir have already turned 58 this year, Salman will hit the number in 10 days.

As the three Khans are close to touching 60, their staggering net worths are unimaginable. Out of the trio, SRK rules with, of course, better and giant numbers. This is more surreal since he is the one who was an outsider, while Aamir and Salman belong to families from the film business.

As the Khans – Salman, SRK, and Aamir have always been clubbed together, we tried researching and comparing them on the moneymeter. The results are jaw-dropping!

Shah Rukh Khan Is The King With 6300 Crore Net Worth!

Out of the Khan trio, Shah Rukh Khan definitely rules with the 6300 crore net worth confirmed by Siasat. The actor enjoys innumerable brands and businesses. His most prized possession, however, is his bungalow Mannat, which currently is worth 200 whopping crore!

SRK even owns an IPL team with Juhi Chawla, called Kolkata Knight Riders, apart from his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, which is a 500 crore asset!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Asset Worth 116% Higher Than Salman Khan’s Net Worth

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s 6300 crore net worth is almost 116% higher than Salman Khan’s 2916 crore net worth. Salman started his career with Maine Pyaar Kiya, which was a blockbuster in 1989. This year, Shah Rukh and Salman came together twice with Pathaan and Tiger 3, proving that their united screen presence is far better than any award-winning film!

Salman Khan’s most prized possessions include his 80 crore worth Panvel farmhouse, which is known as the most rocking venue for his family members’ birthday parties.

Aamir Khan’s 1862 Crore Net Worth!

Aamir Khan is the lowest in this battle of assets, with a net worth of 1862 crore, approximately $350 million. His salary per film exceeds 100 crore, including the profit sharing. Meanwhile, the actor lives in a swanky 60-crore apartment in Pali Hill in Bandra. His Panchgani farmhouse, where he spends most of his time, is worth 10 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Net Worth > Salman Khan & Aamir Khan’s Net Worths Combined

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan‘s 6300 crore net worth is even higher than Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s combined net worths. SRK’s jump is almost 31% higher than Aamir and Salman’s combined net worth of around 4700 crore!

Well, surely King Khan is the king for a reason. The man who has lived every single word of his chartbuster song Chaand Taare Tod Laaun – Bus Itna Sa Khwaab Hai! Enjoy this little musical marvel and dream – as big as SRK, coz he surely proves that dream + hard work is the perfect recipe for success. (with a little sprinkling of luck, perhaps!)

PS. Parts of this lovely song have been shot in front of Mannat!

