Shah Rukh Khan is grabbing headlines for Jawan prevue, which was released recently and everyone is eagerly waiting for the beast mode of the actor. SRK plays a double role in the film and has reportedly charged more than 100 crores for the Atlee starrer. He will further share a 60% profit for the film. Interestingly he did the same for his last film Pathan as well. Reports also state that he took home 200 crores for Pathaan.

But do you know, how much did he earn as his first income? It was just Rs 50! SRK himself confessed on a show that his first earning was just Rs 50, and he earned it while he did the duty of an usher in a theatre and checked tickets with his torch, and showed around the way to seats.

Talking about his first salary, Shah Rukh Khan, in an interview with India Forums, revealed, “If I am not wrong, then my first income was just fifty rupees. There was a Sri Ram center beside my home. Even Film Fare Awards ceremonies were held at the center. Once there was a concert by Ghulam Ali Sahab at that center. I volunteered in the show and earned fifty bucks for that. I took my friends to visit the Taj Mahal with that amount.”

However, later he revealed on a show that he could not see Taj Mahal because the amount was very less. So he drank a pink-colored juice outside the Taj Mahal. Unluckily, there was a honey bee in the juice, and all he could remember was vomiting throughout the way back from Agra to Delhi.

Shah Rukh Khan had to do a lot of struggle on TV before he made his way to films. He did television series Wagle Ki Duniya, Fauji, and Circus. He later made his film debut with Deewana and got paid 4 lakh for the film! Over the years, he established his worth as an actor and now charges more than 100 crores for every film.

Imagine earning only Rs 50 to earn an amount where you cannot even count the zeroes! That is how you define success. The Pathaan actor’s salary grew by 199999900% from his Rs 50 usher fee to be the biggest superstar in the country.

For the unversed, his charges for an ad start from 5.5 crores and might shoot up to 10 crores depending upon the minutes of the ad and shooting hours, as quoted by ScoopWhoop! Indeed, a King for a reason!

