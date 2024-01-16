James Cameron is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker, and he takes his sweet time to churn out movies, but the end result we get to see is something very special. His recent release, Avatar: The Way Of Water aka Avatar 2, was also a similar affair. After being in the making for years, the film that was released on the big screen was a visual spectacle and set the cash registers ringing at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

Glory of the first installment

Avatar: The Way Of Water is a sequel to 2009’s Avatar. Back then, the biggie introduced the film industry with game-changing filmmaking technology. The VFX work and the CGI used in the post-production were simply next-level stuff. Apart from the scale and grandeur, the film had a unique storyline, and performances by the actors were top-notch.

On top of everything, there was a James Cameron brand. Riding high on critical acclaim and extraordinary word-of-mouth, Avatar became a mega-blockbuster, earning over $2.9 billion (including re-runs). With such glory in the past, Avatar 2 had a lot of pressure on itself, but it was no surprise that the film turned out to be a blockbuster.

Avatar 2 fulfilled the expectations!

Avatar 2 was made on a huge scale with a production cost of around $400 million. This cost is justifiable considering the time James Cameron takes to make his magnum opus and supreme VFX work in post-production. Among box office enthusiasts, there was not at all worry about its breakeven as the film was carrying immense hype on the ground level.

Staying true to expectations, Avatar 2 took a humongous start and enjoyed a positive response from critics and audiences. This positivity helped the film in showing long legs in the theatrical run. It ended its run at $2.32 billion at the worldwide box office, including $684 million from the domestic market.

Actual profits made by Avatar 2

While the box office earnings crossed $2 billion, Avatar 2 raked in millions of dollars in net profit for the makers. Yes, you read that right! As per the report in Deadline, the film made a profit of $1.2687 billion through its theatrical run. Including home entertainment and TV/streaming, the film raked in another $350 million, taking the overall profit to $1.6187 billion.

Talking about expenses, Avatar: The Way Of Water‘s total budget was $575 million (including production, prints, and ads). Video costs, interests, participation, and residuals went up to $512 million. Combining both, the total expenses stand at $1.087 billion.

After removing total expenses from the profit of $1.6187 billion, Avatar 2 earned an actual net profit of $531.7 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

