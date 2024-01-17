Guntur Kaaram is five days old at the box office, and the signs of wearing off are already visible in this Mahesh Babu starrer. As complicated as its shooting schedule was, even its journey at the box office was a mess. From almost touching the 100 crore mark from day 1 (worldwide gross), the film started crashing from day 2.

The failure of this film clearly indicates the type of films the actors should try to stay away from in 2024. Despite being a mediocre film, Leo unabashedly proved Vijay’s vision to be accurate, but that’s not the base here.

With Guntur Kaaram, director Trivikram Srinivas doesn’t even try. It’s a sloppy stitching of half-baked sequences, one after another. It, along with the other Sankranthi releases, has till 24th January because after that, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s Fighter, will take over the driving seat.

As per the early trends, Mahesh Babu‘s film has dropped further from 14.20 crores (Sankranthi day) to earn in the range of 11-11.50 crores. Calculating the total, it stands at 94.85-95.35 crores. It’s a 73% drop compared to the day 1 (India Net).

Below is the day-wise collection of Guntur Kaaram (in Crores):

Day 1 – 42

Day 2 – 13.55

Day 3 – 14.10

Day 4 – 14.20

Day 5 – 11-12*

*early estimates

While talking about Trivikram Srinivas’ story, our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani wrote in the Guntur Kaaram movie review: “Trivikram Srinivas misses it badly this time, possibly because of the struggles this film has faced since the beginning. From Cinematographer PS Vinoth leaving the film due to creative differences with Trivikram to Pooja Hegde allegedly charging a bomb to be in it exiting anyway, some reports also stated that Bob wanted to replace the Music Director Thaman with Anirudh midway, but that didn’t happen.”

