Fighter has just about managed to reach 150 crores total after an extended first week. Released on Thursday, the film has collected 149.35 crores* so far. The numbers managed to stay over the 5 crores mark right through the weekdays, though that’s not saying much since the drop was really heavy on Monday. The real deal would have been to stay in that double digit zone right through since that would have comfortably taken it past the 200 crores lifetime rather comfortably and then Dunki lifetime could have been challenged.

Right now, the target is Bang Bang lifetime of 181 crores and by the look of things that should be surpassed since only a little over 30 crores need to be collected and this should happen in next week or so. On Thursday, the film brought in 5.50 crores* more and the expectation would be that there is no major drop today and at least 5 crores more come in. Post that 7 crores on Saturday and then 9-10 crores on Sunday would be just about fair given the trending so far.

Fighter should actually have really soared and there shouldn’t have been a discussion around these kind of numbers for the second weekend. It would have been more apt for the third weekend as by then the film would have got into a safe zone and one could have then started looking at profits from theatrical business. Unfortunately that’s not the cast today as there is a long way to go before the break even point is reached for the film.

A good movie, which actually deserved better.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

