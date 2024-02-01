Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, with Fighter box office collection, have registered 143.85 crore. This figure was achieved in seven days, and the war drama finally dropped to single digits on the final day of the first week. The film collected around 7 crore on day 7, taking the 7-day total to 143.85 crore.

Hrithik has collected almost. 81% higher than his last Republic Day release, Kaabil, which was released in 2017. Despite clashing with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Raees, the film collected around 79.60 crore at the box office.

Considering the top 10 Republic Day releases of the last 15 years, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan definitely tops the list, registering 318.50 crore in seven days.

Fighter Comes Third

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Hrithik Roshan, and Deepika Padukone, the film has registered the third highest-grossing week one as a Republic Day release. While Deepika Padukone failed to beat her best two films – Pathaan and Padmaavat’s (7-day) box office, Hrithik Roshan beat his best Republic Day release, Agneepath’s 7-day total.

Way Below Pathaan

Fighter‘s seven-day box office collection with 143.85 crore is way below Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The action biggie, also helmed by Siddharth Anand, stood 122.37% higher with its 318.50 crore collection.

Hrithik & Deepika’s Republic Day Release

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Republic Day over the last few years include Pathaan, Padmaavat, Race 2, Agneepath, and Kaabil.

Deepika Rules Top 3 In The List

In the list of top 10 highest-grossing week one of Republic Day releases, Deepika Padukone rules the top 3 spots with Pathaan, Padmaavat, and Fighter.

Here is the week one (7-day) collection of Republic Day releases over the years:

Pathaan – 318.50 crore Padmaavat – 155.50 crore Fighter – 143.85 crore Raees – 109.01 crore Agneepath – 91.65 crore Jai Ho – 88.78 crore Airlift – 83.50 crore Kaabil – 79.60 crore Race 2 – 76.12 crore Baby – 63.82 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Fighter Box Office Collection: Enters Deepika Padukone’s Top 10 Highest-Grossing Week One Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News