Shazam! Box Office Day 1 (India): All Set To Jump Over The Weekend!

Shazam! Box Office Day 1 (India): The teenage-superhero is here and he’s more fun than what everyone was expecting. Opening to raving reviews from all over, DC’s Shazam is started to gain positive word of mouth since the release yesterday.

Shazam! released with John Abraham’s Romeo Akbar Walter and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee, Amitabh Bachchan – Taapsee Pannu’s Badla, Kartik Aaryan – Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chhupi are still managing to bring in some numbers. It’s because of the multiple releases, Shazam didn’t get as much exposure as DC’s own Wonder Woman and Aquaman. Even the promotions for Shazam! were on the lower side.

Despite everything, the movie has managed to open on 2.90 crores at the Indian box office. Not huge but not extremely low too. The opening indicates it could register a notable jump over the weekend given the goods reviews and positive word of mouth. Plus, every single soul is waiting for Avengers: Endgame and Shazam! could easily prove to a breather before the storm.

Set firmly in the DC universe with his own distinctly fun, family-centric tone, the superhero film is a story of wish fulfilment. Teen orphan Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is granted the ability by an ancient wizard to transform into a super-powered adult with strength, invincibility, flight and other powers — all by saying the wizard’s name: Shazam.

In Billy Batson’s case, by shouting out one word Shazam, the streetwise 14-year-old foster child can turn into the adult superhero Shazam (Levi). The Warner Bros Pictures project released in India this Friday.

