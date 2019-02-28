Aquaman 2 Is Happening And Here’s When It Will Release!

After the mega-success of underwater superhero movie Aquaman, Warner Bros has set a release date for the sequel, Aquaman 2.

Aquaman 2 is the first titled film to land on December 16, 2022. Disney has already scheduled an untitled live-action movie for the same slot, reported variety.com.

The studio took the first step toward Aquaman 2 earlier this month by bringing back David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick to write the script.

Aquaman 2 will be produced by Aquaman director James Wan and Peter Safran.

Aquaman garnered $330 million in North America and $805 million internationally, led by nearly $300 million in China. It is currently the 20th highest worldwide grosser of all time.

Johnson-McGoldrick teamed with Will Beall on the Aquaman script, from a story by Beall, Geoff Johns, and Wan. Johnson-McGoldrick began working on the screenplay three years ago after reading Aquaman comic books while on the set of Wan’s The Conjuring 2.

The superhero tentpole stars Jason Momoa as the title character, with Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman in supporting roles.

