Swara Bhasker Speaks On The Behalf Of Every Indian To Reply Veena Malik’s Insulting Tweets On #SurgicalStrike2

There has been a lot of turbulence happening since yesterday on social media. Hashtags like #IndiaStrikesBack, #SurgicalStrike2, #GiveBackAbhinandan and what not have trended on Twitter. To take the maximum advantage of this opportunity, there are stars popping up on social media with their distasteful tweets. Veena Malik, yesterday, after the incident took to her Twitter account to post multiple tweets against India pointing out the Bollywood celebs. But, Swara Bhasker, on behalf of every Indian, replied her back this morning.

Let’s go through some really very unpleasant tweets done by Veena Malik:

Abhi Abhi Tu Ayo Ho…Achi Mehmaan Nawazi Ho GI Aap Ki😜

Abhi Abhi Tu Ayo Ho…Achi Mehmaan Nawazi Ho GI Aap Ki😜 pic.twitter.com/BDcWO25orE — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019

Hey @akshaykumar these Machines of #indianAirForce destroyed the terror camps of trees Yesterday… Check them out Now😎😎😎 @akshaykumar

For Details check out News channels n Twitter😂🤣😂

Hey @akshaykumar these Machines of #indianAirForce destroyed the terror camps of trees Yesterday… Check them out Now😎😎😎 @akshaykumar

For Details check out News channels n Twitter😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/bPTm7niqoL — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019

Hello To all my Bollywood Buddies😉😉😉

Don’t Mess With Us😁😁😁

@narendramodi @BeingSalmanKhan @DeShobhaa

@IAF_MCC #IndianAirForce #IndianMedia

Hello @ajaydevgn This Happens wen U Mess With The Best😁😁😁

We Even Avenge Our Trees😎😎😎

#PakistanArmyZindabad

#PakistanZindabaad

#PakistanStrikesBack

No matter whose side, who is but the kind of negativity increasing on social media is dangerous and unwanted. Swara took to her Twitter, early morning today and replied to Veena Malik. She said, “Veena ji.. Shame on you & ur sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious & dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing 4 peace #sick”

Veena ji.. Shame on you & ur sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious & dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing 4 peace #sick https://t.co/KvJH8ClkmW — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 28, 2019

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!