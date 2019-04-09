Amitabh Bachchan Rejects Role Of A Pakistani Amidst Indo-Pak Tensions?

Resul Pookutty, an Oscar-winning sound designer, is all set to make his directorial debut and Amitabh Bachchan was his first choice for the debut. But since he was offered a Pakistani role in the movie, he quietly backed off midst of tension going on between the two nations.

A source also quoted “Resul had been discussing the script for his directorial debut with Bachchan Saab for two years now. Bachchan Saab loved the peace message in Resul’s Indo-Pak story. Resul waited for Bachchan Saab’s dates and they were finally supposed to go on the floors, when because of the worsening relations between the two countries Bachchan Saab had second thoughts.”

Amitabh Bachchan rightly doesn’t want to get into controversy and it makes sense because no one wants to face the backlash of being called an Anti-National!

