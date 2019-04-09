Tabaah Ho Gaye From Kalank: Madhuri Dixit Is Killing Us With Her Deadly Expressions!

The makers of Kalank are on a roll with back to back songs that are being played on loop by the audiences. After the first Ghar More Pardesiya, the makers treated us with Kiara Advani & Varun Dhawan’s peppy number, First Class, followed by the Title Track. Now today, we witness Madhuri Dixit’s legendary traditional steps on Tabaah Ho Gaye.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

The song has been composed by Pritam and is crooned by the beautiful Shreya Ghoshal. It showcases Madhuri as Bahaar Begum showcasing her best steps and expressing a lot more than words would, through her moves. She looks gracious than ever and no matter how aesthetic the background may be, we can’t get our eyes off every inch of hers!

Madhuri has earlier blessed us with many of her hit numbers like Ghagra (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta) but with Tabaah Ho Gaye, the actress has literally killed us with all of it, no exceptions!

Check out the video here:

Kalank, also featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt & Sonakshi Sinha is set for April 17, 2019 release.

Fox Star Studios presented Kalank, is a Dharma production and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, directed by Abhishek Varman. Produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Fox star studios.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!