Shah Rukh Khan Is All Set To Build A State Of The Art VFX Studio In Navi Mumbai?

Throughout his career, Shah Rukh Khan has shown his versatility and has experimented with different characters in several films. In the past, he expressed his desire to experiment with VFX in films and have produced and starred in three films which depended heavily on visual effects.

Even though all three films, Ra. One, Fan, and Zero, didn’t fare well at the box office, the visual effects in these films were well received. In Zero, Khan played the role of a dwarf man wherein visual effects were used to make him look three feet shorter.

With Red Chillies VFX, Shah Rukh Khan has always dreamed of making the quality of visual effects in Bollywood films to be on par with Hollywood films. And in that attempt, it seems the star is planning to open a full-fledged studio in the next few years. According to Bollywood Hungama, SRK is all set to open a state-of-the-art facility which will be equipped with all kinds of amenities over a large area.

The studio will boast of several floors or shooting sets, enabling filmmakers to shoot outdoor venues inside the premises. King Khan and his team even have plans to develop soundstages along with sets specifically designed to shoot VFX-heavy scenes.

The publication further reported citing their sources, “Shah Rukh Khan is already looking for places where the studio could be built. Getting such a large mass of land in a city like Mumbai will be impossible. Hence, he and his team are eyeing Navi Mumbai. It’s closer to the city and moreover, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link is expected to be ready in a few years and it’ll make commuting faster.”

The sources also told the publication, “The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will ensure that filmmakers from all over the country and also the world can reach the studio in no time after they land here. If all goes well, SRK will also establish a hotel inside the studio premises and hence, the unit members can stay inside the studio itself. The vision of Shah Rukh is excellent and it’s sure to be a landmark self-contained film studio of India.”

