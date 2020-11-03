Make Love Not Porn founder Cindy Gallop on Monday evening shared a video from five years ago where she is seen performing Lungi Dance with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan — that too, wearing a lungi!

English tech entrepreneur Gallop took to her verified Twitter and posted birthday wishes for the Bollywood superstar who turned 55 this year.

Sharing a video of their Lungi dance performance at an event in September 2015 in Kochi, she wrote: “Happy birthday @iamsrk! I’ll never forget celebrating your birthday 5 years ago by doing the Lungi Dance with you onstage at the @IAA_India Summit in Kochi.”

Happy birthday @iamsrk! I'll never forget celebrating your birthday 5 years ago by doing the Lungi Dance with you onstage at the @IAA_India Summit in Kochi 😍 https://t.co/FmVno5t1VN — Cindy Gallop (@cindygallop) November 2, 2020

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing a white lungi over his trousers and suit, and dancing to the popular number from his film 2013 blockbuster, “Chennai Express“, along with Cindy Gallop and a few others. All of them wear white lungis over their outfits. The performance took place at an event of International Advertising Association (IAA), India Chapter, in Kochi.

The song “Lungi dance” was composed and sung by Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. It continues to be one of Shah Rukh Khan’s most popular dance numbers till date.

