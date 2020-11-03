Sushant Singh Rajput News: Mumbai Police Says Medicines Procured By Sisters May Have Resulted In His Death

The Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation is once again making headlines. On Monday, the Mumbai Police told the Bombay High Court that they were duty-bound to register actress Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters. They said that the complaint filed by the actress disclosed commission of an offence.

Advertisement

In latest updates, the Mumbai Police has filed an affidavit in regards to the same in court. This filing comes days after the CBI opposed the FIR against the sisters. Sushant’s sisters, Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh had earlier filed a petition seeking to dismiss the case against them.

Advertisement

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, as per the affidavit, the Mumbai Police have also dismissed allegations of trying to damage the reputation of Sushant Singh Rajput and his sisters. It also seeks the dismissal of the petition by the sisters.

The affidavit filed by the Mumbai Police stressed that “a fake medical prescription was sent by the petitioners with the help of a Delhi-based doctor wherein medicines for anxiety were prescribed to Rajput”. The filed affidavit also claims that this medicine might have contributed to the death of the 34-year-old actor.

As per the affidavit, a couple of days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his sisters allegedly procured medicines that have been banned under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances. According to the WhatsApp texts exchange between Sushant and his sister, Priyanka had reportedly advised him to take Librium, Mexito and Lonazep. These medications are prescribed for anxiety and depression. The affidavit revealed that Dr Tarun Kumar readily prescribed the medicine without having any prior knowledge of Sushant’s condition and mental health.

The affidavit filed by Mumbai Police read, “This may have led to the administration of psychotropic substances without actual examination of Rajput by the doctor, and may have caused and contributed to his suicidal death. This version of the informant disclosed cognisable offences warranting investigation and requiring no preliminary enquiry. Therefore, the Mumbai police were duty-bound to register the FIR.”

For more news and updates in the case, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor Treats Fans With A Rugged & Handsome Picture!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube