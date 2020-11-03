Laxmii Song BamBholle Out! Face Akshay Kumar’s Wrath In This Mind-Numbing Video

A lot of movie lovers are waiting for Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmii. Today, the makers unveiled new song ‘BamBholle’ from the movie today. This is the second song the makers have releases. A few days ago, they shared a party number ‘Burjkhalifa’ which impressed the masses.

Before releasing the song, Akshay Kumar had shared a poster for the same. The poster gave a hint that it will be an intense track. When he shared the poster, he captioned it, “Aaj dikhega Laxmii ka ek aisa roop, jo aap ne na kabhi dekha, na socha hoga! Get ready to witness the most explosive song #BamBholle today! Launching soon!”

Talking about BamBholle, the song has trippy music. But it’s Akshay Kumar’s expressions and dance that is impressive. His anger through his dance will send you chills down the spine. The track is visually appealing because of the choreography, cinematography, Akshay’s dance, the supporting dancers and the entire set up. Whoever doubted if the superstar can do justice to Kanchana or not, should definitely watch this song. It proves that we will get to witness more such chilling scenes in the film.

BamBholle is composed by Ullumanati who has also penned the lyrics. Singer Viruss has lent his voice for this new song from Laxmii. The cinematography for this song is by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran.

Watch the song below:

Meanwhile, the film was earlier titled as Laxmmi Bomb. However, due to severe backlash on the title, the makers recently changed it to Laxmii. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, it is remake of his Tamil directorial, Kanchana. The Tamil film starred Raghava along with Nithya Menen and Taapsee Pannu.

Laxmii will release on Disney+ Hostar on November 9, 2020.

Did you like the new song BamBholle? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

