Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh’s Reunion Project Details REVEALED!

After last starring together in Marathi movie Mauli in 2018, the super cute Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh will be sharing screen space again.

According to the recent photographs that surfaced on social media this weekend, the couple was spotted on set being their adorable selves while shooting for a new interactive show on Flipkart Video.

From what we hear, the show is slated for later this month and the couple’s chemistry is sure to set the stage on fire.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza recently appeared on a popular comedy talk show, giving people major relationship goals and suggested that they would be shooting together very soon. Looks like the audience did not have to wait too long.

Watch this space for more details soon! In the meantime, here is a glimpse of some moments from the shoot that we got our hands-on.

Check out the photos below:

