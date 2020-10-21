Vidya Balan Is Back On Sets Of Sherni, Resumes Shoot In Madhya Pradesh

National award-winning actor Vidya Balan has resumed shoot for her upcoming film Sherni in Madhya Pradesh post the lockdown.

Advertisement

The shooting for Sherni came to a halt in mid-March as the nation went into a lockdown owing to the pandemic.

With productions getting back on track with the requisite Safety protocols, Vidya Balan has started shoot for Sherni in Madhya Pradesh

Advertisement

Sherni directed by Amit Masurkar, explores the man-animal conflict featuring Vidya Balan as a forest officer, and is being shot in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh.

Last seen in Shakuntala Devi, Vidya shifted her release to OTT platform given the corona virus outbreak and nationwide lockdown.

Known for her brilliant performances, the national award-winning actor has always delivered remarkable characters that stay etched in the audience’s minds.

With her upcoming next, Vidya Balan has created immense anticipation amongst the audience to witness her in an all new avatar.

Must Read: Laxmmi Bomb: Hindu Sainiks Threaten The Makers To Change Title Or They Will Protest Against Cinemas

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube